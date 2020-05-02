Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $5,645,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $498.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $480.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,748 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

