Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

CB stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

