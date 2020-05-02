Conning Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Allergan by 233.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGN. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

Shares of AGN opened at $189.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.53.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

