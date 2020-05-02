Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $645,732,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in CME Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,946,000 after purchasing an additional 711,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CME Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,199 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.27.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $173.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.02. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

