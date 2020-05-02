Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $284.51 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

