Conning Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 127.3% during the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 186,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 104,284 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $172.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.64.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

