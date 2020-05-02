Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $127.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.68.

