Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Lowered by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays cut their target price on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

