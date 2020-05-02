Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

MXIM stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,733,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

