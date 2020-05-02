Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,375 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $110.88 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

