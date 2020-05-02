Capital Square LLC Has $936,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,817,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Southern by 137.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Southern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

NYSE:SO opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

