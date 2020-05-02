Capstone Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,320.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,189.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,320.25. The firm has a market cap of $926.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 40.88 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

