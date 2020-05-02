Capital Square LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Square LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 68,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

