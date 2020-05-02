Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,245 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.28.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

