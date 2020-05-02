Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €4.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.13 ($7.13).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

Shares of SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €4.69 ($5.46) on Tuesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a one year low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a one year high of €11.68 ($13.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €4.09 and its 200 day moving average is €6.13. The stock has a market cap of $213.08 million and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.