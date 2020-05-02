Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €4.50 Price Target

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.13 ($7.13).

Shares of SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €4.69 ($5.46) on Tuesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a one year low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a one year high of €11.68 ($13.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €4.09 and its 200 day moving average is €6.13. The stock has a market cap of $213.08 million and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ)

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND a €4.50 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND a €4.50 Price Target
TE Connectivity Ltd Short Interest Update
TE Connectivity Ltd Short Interest Update
UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen a €140.00 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen a €140.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen a €150.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen a €150.00 Price Target
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report