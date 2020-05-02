TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,596,000 after buying an additional 86,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 49.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 728,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 241,137 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in TE Connectivity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 20.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $27,068,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

