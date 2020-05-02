UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €140.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VOW3. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.32 ($192.23).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €112.20 and a 200-day moving average of €157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.82. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Latest News

