JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

May 2nd, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($189.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €165.32 ($192.23).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of €112.20 and a 200 day moving average of €157.21.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND a €4.50 Price Target
TE Connectivity Ltd Short Interest Update
UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen a €140.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen a €150.00 Price Target
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
