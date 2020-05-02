Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $329.81 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $346.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.