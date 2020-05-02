MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 838,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 12.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in MarketAxess by 31.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MarketAxess by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.86.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $449.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.64 and a 200-day moving average of $367.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.12 and a 12-month high of $465.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 0.26.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

