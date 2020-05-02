Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €30.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.92 ($37.12).

Software stock opened at €32.40 ($37.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. Software has a 1 year low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 1 year high of €35.03 ($40.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.98. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Analyst Recommendations for Software (ETR:SOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND a €4.50 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND a €4.50 Price Target
TE Connectivity Ltd Short Interest Update
TE Connectivity Ltd Short Interest Update
UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen a €140.00 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen a €140.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen a €150.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen a €150.00 Price Target
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report