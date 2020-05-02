Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €30.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.92 ($37.12).

Get Software alerts:

Software stock opened at €32.40 ($37.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. Software has a 1 year low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 1 year high of €35.03 ($40.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.98. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.