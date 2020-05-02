Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €132.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €165.32 ($192.23).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €157.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

