Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Centene were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,686 shares of company stock worth $5,791,263. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

