Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 236,739 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

ADBE opened at $343.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.86. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

