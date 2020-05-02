Cohen Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,004 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 75,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,327.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.