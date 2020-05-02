Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,942 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,586 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.1% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.92. The stock has a market cap of $1,327.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

