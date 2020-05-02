Cedar Capital LLC Sells 224 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 34.4% in the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,105,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

Apple stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

