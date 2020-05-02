Capstone Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 248,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 19,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 152,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $208.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

