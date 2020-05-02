Capstone Financial Group Inc. Has $266,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $218.57 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average is $219.77. The stock has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

