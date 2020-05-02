Capital Square LLC Acquires Shares of 9,089 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.3% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA opened at $237.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.