Capital Square LLC Sells 213 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $153.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.38. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.