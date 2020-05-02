Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 159.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 709.4% in the fourth quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,389,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,856 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,232 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,081,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,815,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,610,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.