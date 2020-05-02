Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 563,946 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $80.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

