iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.7% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $81,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $283.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.