Burt Wealth Advisors Has $62,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $89.44 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $1.18. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

