Brookmont Capital Management Trims Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $129.30. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.