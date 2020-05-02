Brinker Capital Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Edison International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.