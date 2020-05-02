PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $130.14 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.