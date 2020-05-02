Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

