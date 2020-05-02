Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $301.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

