Asio Capital LLC Purchases 10,705 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.8% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. FIX raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

