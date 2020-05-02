Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 79,961 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,213 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $1,603,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total transaction of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 395,788 shares of company stock worth $64,394,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.89, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

