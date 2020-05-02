Asio Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $175.57 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.56.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

