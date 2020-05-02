Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 52,180.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

