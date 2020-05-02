Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rowe raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,066.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,913.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

