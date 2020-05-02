Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 545.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $301.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

