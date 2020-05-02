Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Nike by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $85.54 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

