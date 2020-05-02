Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 2,850 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $487,426.18.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $135.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $130.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $155.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 25.46%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,149,000 after purchasing an additional 569,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $131,040,000 after purchasing an additional 249,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 547,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,465,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

