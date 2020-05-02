Frederic Oeschger Purchases 4,199 Shares of Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Director Frederic Oeschger purchased 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.40.

OTCMKTS CMTV opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.14. Community Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter. Community Bancorp. (VT) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts.

