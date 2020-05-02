Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Insider Buys A$17,931.98 in Stock

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Pearce purchased 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.87 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,931.98 ($12,717.71).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Pearce purchased 4,986 shares of Probiotec stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.87 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,298.89 ($6,594.96).

On Wednesday, April 29th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Pearce purchased 1,996 shares of Probiotec stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.87 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,722.54 ($2,640.10).

Shares of ASX:PBP opened at A$1.98 ($1.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.06 million and a PE ratio of -141.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.01. Probiotec Limited has a 1 year low of A$1.50 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of A$2.48 ($1.76).

Probiotec Limited develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical, consumer health, and nutraceutical products in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Contract Manufacture, and Obesity and Weight Management. It primarily engages in the contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical, food, and animal nutrition products for pharmaceutical and food companies; manufacture and sale of a range of obesity and weight management products in various channels, including FMCG, pharmacy, health food stores, and online; and provision of Celebrity Slim and Impromy weight loss programs.

